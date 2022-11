Not Available

This is a documentary on Ken Kesey and the group of hippies that "followed" him in the late 50s/60s. They had this yellow painted school-bus with a plate "Further" on its front and travelled the whole US spreading LSD and their concept of individualism, self-invention and freedom. The documentary shows a lot of the footage that was shot on 16mm during the travels with the bus, and a ton of interviews with friends and family of Ken Kesey.