Michael Higgins plays an outwardly charming young man who befriends Doris Fesette and her two daughters, Jean Allison and Lois Holmes. The family is vacationing in a resort town, next door to an unoccupied cottage. Higgins sweet talks his way into renting the cottage, so that he may drop in on the family any time he likes. One of those times, he reveals himself to be a homicidal maniac.