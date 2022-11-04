Not Available

Edge of Hell

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In this heart-warming drama, a beggar and his performing dog, Flip, struggle to eke out a living upon the cruel streets. He is hired to perform at a rich kid's birthday party. There, the beggar is offered $500 for his beloved dog. He refuses and again hits the streets. Soon he becomes so impoverished that he can no longer provide food for his four-legged friend; he sells him for $20. The beggar is then beaten and robbed. Later he learns that Flip died. The man soon follows the dog to heaven where they begin performing for God.

Cast

Jeffrey StoneChauffeur
Syra MartySyra
John VosperMr. Hawkins
Tracey RobertsMrs. Hawkins
Anthony JochimButler

View Full Cast >

Images