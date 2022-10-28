Not Available

Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Thomas Wallner, Edge of Space is a virtual reality documentary commissioned by ARTE about the launch of one of the largest stratospheric balloons. A collaboration between DEEP Inc., Koncept VR, The Canadian Space Agency (CSA), and the French Space Agency (CNES), Edge of Space tells the unique story of this historical flight that reached an altitude of 40km and captured the first cinematic VR images of the earth shot in the upper stratosphere.