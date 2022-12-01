Edición limitada

Not Available

A film made up of four shorts which reflect on cinema, literature, theater, and representation. The first story, from Edgardo Cozarinsky, opens and closes with the director himself reading Mark Fisher and Barthes. The second one, from Santiago Loza, shows the student-teacher relationship between a young writer and an old one, who has some unorthodox teaching methods. Virginia Cosin’s chapter takes place at a party filled with people from the artistic-cultural circle and manages, through voiceover but mainly through the camera, to do a brief but exhaustive study of that world. Finally, Romina Paula presents a mise en abyme in the middle of a literary workshop.