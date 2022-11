Not Available

EDJOP (dir. Joe Cuaresma, 1987) follows the life and times of student leader Edgar Jopson. Famously derided by Marcos as the “son of a grocer” the young “Edjop” led the student movement that sparked the historic First Quarter Storm. The documentary won the top prize at the first Gawad CCP Para sa Alternatibong Pelikula at Video.