When news breaks that the county pig fete's being revived, the once-legendary Farmer decides to make one final roll of the dice - and invest his life savings in a thoroughbred piglet with which to breed new life back into his now dilapidated farm. But when he puts young Edmund out to breed and the lad abstains, the Farmer's forced on a journey that will challenge everything he thought he knew about pigs, love and the true value of life.