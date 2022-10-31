Ednita Nazario: Real... En Vivo

Not Available

Sold-out performances that took place in May 2007 in the Puerto Rico Coliseum Jose Miguel Agrelot, better known to the locals as the "Choliseo". With Ricky Martin and Tommy Torres as special guest artist. Setlist: 1-Despues de ti, 2-Espiritu Libre,3-Mas mala que tu/A que me pides mas,4-No me dejes no(Give a little bit)/Ultima vez/Eres Libre,5-Real,6-Alguien Mas,7-Mi corazon tiene mente propia/Como Antes,8-Pienso en ti,9-Todavia,10-Puedo,11-Me quedo,12-Tu sabes bien,13-Pegadito,14-Days of Innocence,15-Cuando no te queden lagrimas,16-Quimica Ideal,17-NO,18-Si no me amas/La Prohibida/Aprendere,20-No te mentia,21-Mas grande que grande