Not Available

Educating Oz, is a very rare chapter in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet history. Mostly unseen by many viewers it stars Jimmy Nail as Oz, and Tim Healy as Dennis, Educating Oz, is a short public information film made in 1986 to highlight the issue of AIDS and how important it is to practice safe sex The premise is that Dennis has to persuade 70 bricklayers how important it is to be safe when it comes to sex. Not only does he have to get it through to them, but first he has to get it through to heavy drinking, and somewhat ignorant Oz, about how AIDS can kill.