1983

Educating Rita

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Release Date

September 20th, 1983

Studio

Acorn Pictures

Rita, a hairdresser with a sharp wit, is married to Denny, and at 26 doesn't want a baby. She wants to discover herself -son she joins the Open University. Dr. Frank Bryant Is a disillusioned university professor of literature. His marriage has failed, his girlfriend is having an affair with his best friend and he can't get through the day without downing a bottle or two of whisky. He refers to himself as an appalling teacher of appalling students. What Frank needs is a challenge ... along comes Rita. In this hilarious and often moving drama, the story tells how two people find a now lease of life through each other.

Cast

Julie WaltersRita Susan White
Michael WilliamsBrian
Maureen LipmanTrish
Jeananne CrowleyJulia
Malcolm DouglasDenny
Godfrey QuigleyRita's Father

