Educational Archives: Social Engineering 201

Not Available

Generations of American children sat in dark classrooms and absorbed wisdom in the form of 16mm educational and social guidance films. Through the flicker of dim projector bulbs and the warble of optical soundtracks a blueprint for better living in the Atomic Age was spelled out in no uncertain terms. Now just as you remember them, Fantoma presents this collection of social etiquette films. For extra credit take home this second volume of 16mm behavior modification, because you can never be too polite or too popular. Films include: Skipper Learns A Lesson, What To Do On A Date, Social Acceptability, Your Junior High Days & Kitty Cleans Up.