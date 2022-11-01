Edward R. Murrow - The McCarthy Years

Not Available

McCARTHY YEARS turns back the clock to the Fifties, a time when the country lurched into a murky period of blacklists and witch-hunts for alleged Communists, all led by a young senator named Joseph McCarthy. Revered for his bravery and incorruptibility, Murrow made a controversial series of broadcasts that challenged McCarthy's abuses of power, which--as this gripping program investigates--signaled the emergence of television news as a momentous and highly influential force in American life.