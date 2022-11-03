Ee Abbai Chala Manchodu

Not Available

First half of the film is good. Second half has serious shades to it. The director, overall, did a good job, but ignored commercial elements in the second half. There is no comedy and too many philosophical dialogues in the second half. The director used the thread of lady boss wooing her worker from 'Premalekha' film for this film too. Keeping the commercial success aside, this film is a neat film made with some aesthetic touch. Over all, its an average flick from the commercial point of view. But, you may watch this film once for the entertaining first half.