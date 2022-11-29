EE Control

Not Available

It was produced to be exhibited at the “Personal Focus” (April 23-8, 1985), a three-minute, 8mm film screening held in Fukuoka. Digitized the original 8mm film that Matsumoto had been stored. The concept of this works is same as Delay Exposure, but in this film, it begins with a sequence that sets the aperture to excessive exposure. During a one to two-second-long shoot, the camera zooms in, the automatic exposure device also follows the movement of the image, and immediately lights the screen with proper exposure. This short sequence combined with a series of shots in the background, is processed.