Not Available

Ee Vayasu Inthe is a tale of greed, lust and haste among youth. Seenu is a high school student who is a topper of his class. He falls for his schoolmate Jyothi who expects him to buy expensive gifts. Meanwhile, Krishna, a jobless and careless young man tries to woo Jyothi and succeeds. This results in the rivalry between Seenu and Krishna, but they don’t know what Jyothi has in store for them.