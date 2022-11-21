Eebee's Adventures - All in a Day's Play!

Not Available

eebee's adventures take you and your baby beyond letters, numbers and simple shapes. eebee's adventures start with questions such as: How do I...? What happens when ...? What if I...? What if you...? What if it...? Based on the latest research on how babies learn and grow, eebee's adventures focus on the important developmental skills that form the foundation for all future learning. eebee's adventures encourage active learning-they are all about DOING! Each adventure is designed to help you and your baby transform everyday play and exploration into learning that lasts. Filled with real-world situations that babies can actually understand, build on and learn from, these adventures guide both you and your baby along the exciting path of social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills development.