Eebee's Adventures - Exploring Real Stuff

Not Available

Based on the latest research on how babies learn and grow, eebee's adventures focus on the important developmental skills that form the foundation for all future learning. eebee's adventures encourage active learning-they are all about DOING! Each adventure is designed to help you and your baby transform everyday play and exploration into learning that lasts. Filled with real-world situations that babies can actually understand, build on and learn from, these adventures guide both you and your baby along the exciting path of social, emotional, cognitive and physical skills development. In these adventures, eebee and playmates experiment with cups and scoops, paper and boxes, and balls and blocks to make a range of discoveries about the physical world around them. (6 months and up)