Eels is an American alternative rock band, formed in California in 1995 by singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Mark Oliver Everett, better known as "E". Band members have changed across the years, both in the studio and on stage, making Everett the only official member for the most of the band's work. Often filled with family, death and lost love themes, Eels' music straddles a wide range of genres, which is evidenced with the peculiar musical style of every album.