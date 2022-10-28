Eels: Royal Albert Hall

Not Available

In May 2014, Eels embarked on an ambitious 53-show world tour. Starting in Phoenix, Arizona and crossing the United States and Canada before rolling through mainland Europe and Great Britain. The band performed spine-tingling shows at New York’s Apollo Theater, Chicago’s The Vic Theater, Los Angeles’ Orpheum Theatre, Montreux Jazz Festival and the Amsterdam concert hall, among many others. On the night of June 30, Eels returned to London’s legendary Royal Albert Hall for the first time in nine years to play this stunning show.