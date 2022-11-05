Een telegram uit Mexico

Not Available

Short feature film about a colonist who gets caught up in the revolution in Mexico. Back at home, they anxiously wait for news. A Telegram from Mexico is one of the short fictional films that Filmfabriek Hollandia produced before the First World War. The film, directed by Louis H. Chrispijn Sr., tells the story of Willem Vandoorn, a Dutch colonist in Mexico. When the revolution breaks out, the young man decides to go back to his homeland. He sends his parents a telegram announcing his planned return. When his journey is delayed by a rebel attack, his parents - already worried about the many dramatic newspaper articles - fear the worst. These nervous suspicions even lead the blind father to have a vision, in which he sees his son's execution.