Eena Meena Deeka

Deeka (Vinod Khanna) had been in jail for several crimes, including bank robberies. When his prison sentence is over, Deeka decides to go straight. Unfortunately, while in a bank, he becomes a victim of a bungling bank robber, Inder or Eena (Rishi Kapoor), who needs money to get medical treatment for his mother (Dina Pathak). When the police arrive, they witness Eena with the notorious bank robber, and come to the conclusion that Deeka has gone back to his criminal ways. Deeka's attempts to convince them are in vain, and he must escape together with Eena for now, and he does so. The police are after Deeka, and he must get a hold of Eena and get him to confess to his crime, and therefore clear his name. But Eena is unwilling to confess, and runs away from Deeka. With the police on his tail, will Deeka be able to capture Eena, and will he be successful in getting him to agree to confess?