Eenadu is Krishna's 200th movie with huge star cast. It's almost on the same lines of his 100th movie ALLURI SEETHA RAMARAJU. But in this movie, he fights against the politicians and industrialists who are looting the poor, the movie is about Ramaraju (Krishna) a social reformer who fights against the injustice by the political system and stands in support to the poor and down-trodden.Kantha Rao, Jaggayya, Rao Gopal Rao played the villains in the movie. Rao Gopal Rao is a small-time politician and brother-in-law of Krishna and husband of Krishna Kumari. His brother-in-law being a selfish and cruel man, Krishna stays away from them. Jaggayya is a businessman and and old friend of Krishna because of him Krishna lands in Jail without a fault of his. Kantha Rao is a criminal and after coming out of Jail, he enters into politics and becomes a minister.These three create havoc and play with the lives of the poor.