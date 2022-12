Not Available

Doraisamy lives with his mother and his two sisters-in-law, tending their land while his brothers are off fighting with the military in Kashmir. A local girl is smitten with Doraisamy, and he takes a liking to her as well. Everything is wonderful at home when Doraisamy's brothers come back on leave, but all that is temporary, as his brothers are quickly called back to battle in Kashmir. What transpire later forms the crux of the story