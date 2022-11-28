Not Available

EETC is a magical work. Interspersed with a number of scenes shot on film, Larcher's first full-length video was influenced still by his experimental film style. It's about perception and recollection, about processes of deconstruction and defragmentation. Larcher plays with the images, with textures, uses real documentary film excerpts and also a wealth of electronic effects. The visual levels interpenetrate each other, the corroboratory and contradictory intrusions of vision and sound turn the act of viewing into some kind of waking dream. Blurs, rudimentary memories of his childhood, texts by Heidegger, Robbe- Grillet, John Steinbeck and others, music, sounds - the video moves between realistic film and abstract image, and has much to do with Larcher himself. "The process of making this film is a bit like cooking." David Larcher And the result was a 10-course meal.