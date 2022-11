Not Available

Ruurd Walrecht`s interest of historical crops began when he was very young. He started a life long crusade to protect, preserve and maintain them. This Dutch Don Quichote of rare vegetables built an incredible collection of hundreds of crops that were on the brink of extinction. Suddenly, Ruurd moved to Sweden leaving his colourful mix of helpers behind. They tell the story of this master horticulturist and his Green Ark. Because his life work is very important to all of us.