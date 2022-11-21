Efeito Casimiro

Not Available

March 8, 1980, 05h20min AM: 10,000 people remain in silence looking at the sky waiting for a flying saucer coming from Jupiter. Edílcio Barbosa, the messenger of Jupiter, had announced the extraterrestrial mission a few months before and, mysteriously, the fact gained international proportions. A story that looks more like science fiction movie really happened in the municipality of Casimiro de Abreu, Rio de Janeiro. The media widely covered the event recording the visible presence of the army, the whole structure built by the city and the arrival of thousands of people from several cities in Brazil-and even exterior- that have transformed the place into a brazilian ufological Woodstock .