Effect K: Stalin's assembler

Not Available

A fiction film made with fragments of reality. An historical documentary made by cogging fictional elements. This is the odyssey of those who dared dreaming and were devoured by their dreams. An adventure into the origins of cinema and utopias, an historical road movie. The K Effect recounts Maxime's passionate life during the 20th century: a century shaken by fascinating utopias that spawned cheerful dreams and dreadful nightmares. Lights and shadows. The great metaphor of cinema.