Sometimes life is not over even in death. Being picked on in school and throughout life because of being handicapped, Johnny Kershaw finally gets the revenge he always wanted. Kershaw mysteriously gets lured into the void by lost souls who want to use him to bring more living souls for them to be able to seek revenge. No one suspects that the school elevator as the passage way to the Void. Security last reveals Johnny Kershaw entering the elevator but never walking out. It is up to the spirit healers and good doers to find their friends and rescue Johnny Kershaw from the spell the voided souls have him under.