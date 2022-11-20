Not Available

In the tradition of Vittorio DeSica's 'The Bicycle Thief' and an ode to the neorealist style, 'Eggman' is the tale of an unlikely bond that develops between a hard-working Mexican immigrant (Santos) and a 12 year old inner-city black kid (James). Desperate and hungry, James' obsession for eggs leads him to Santos, a working-class man with his eye on the American dream. After their initial apprehension of each other (James steals from Santos) and despite their differing backgrounds, a relationship develops between the two which blossoms into a social statement of acceptance and compassion across all lines. The story is set in Los Angeles in 1963, November 22 to be exact, the day John F. Kennedy was assassinated ... the day America lost its innocence.