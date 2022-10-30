Not Available

Eggs is short comedy which proposes what would happen when a suspected terrorist, actually innocent, is faced with the worst possible torture imaginable. Prisoner Ruman is captured and interrogated by the feds. Completely innocent and non-compliant, Ruman insists on his release. However, undeterred, the feds, led by Agent Graf, resort to unprecedented interrogation techniques: the prisoner is to be fed nothing but eggs until he talks. They insist, after a period, the prisoner will eventually break. He sees examples of other prisoners and hears that eggs are among the worst torture options anyone can face from the equally menacing Agents Hinson and Scofield.