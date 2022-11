Not Available

Dinosaur Train embraces and celebrates the fascination that preschoolers have with both dinosaurs and trains while sparking an interest in life science, natural history, and paleontology. Dinosaur Train - Eggstravanganza includes: Eggstravaganza, The Egg Stealer?, Hatching Party, Tank's Baby Brother, Diamond Anniversary, Nursery Car, All Kinds of Families, A Sea Turtle Tale, and The Good Mom.