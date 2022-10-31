Ego eimai enas allos, apo ti therapeia (18 Ano) stin koinoniki entaxi

Not Available

We often wonder what becomes of people who finish rehab and try to integrate back into society. Do they succeed? In this film, we meet several such cases – people who completed the 18 ANO drug rehabilitation program and have been drug free for a number of years. We observe them in their daily lives and listen to them talk about their efforts to find a job, to become creative, to go through with something they had left undone, to face the problems bequeathed to them by their drug use, to build new relationships with their parents and children, to make new friends and fall in love. If we choose nurture over nature, these people’s efforts are nothing more then the efforts we all make to get back on our feet after an inescapable misfortune