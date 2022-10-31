Egoli: The Movie

Not Available

Niek and Joe share a history and a secret from their time together in the Angola War in the late 80s. Today, Niek and Joe work for TJ Mokoena, but when Joe discovers the ugly underbelly of Mokoena's business, things start going horribly wrong for the down-and-out divorcee. To complicate matters, his stripper girlfriend Peggy is getting tired of him milking her for money. Niek is Joe's only hope, but he too is still battling demons from his time in the war. His sister Bienkie arrives home with marital problems and it seems everyone is worse for wear since the end of the series.