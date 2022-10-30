Not Available

Symptoms of influenza mean the last days in the life of the Austrian painter Egon Schiele (1890-1918) seem to be played out beyond the confines of a set time and space. His stylised portraits come to live and edge him further towards death. Choreographer Stuart has transformed his images into a transparent movement language that by turns follows and ignores the music by Alexander von Zemlinsky. The rawly expressive and confrontational imagery reflects the powerful effect of Schiele’s drawings and paintings.