Bódy Gábor made his experimental film-language series Négy bagatell (Four bagatelles) between 1972 and 1975. Egy bagatell (One bagatelle) is the third part of this series which is a unique experiment to show the film frame's meaning-altering nature. The etude can be divided into two parts. In the first part, we see the dance of a drunk man. The second shows a sociologist's lecture.