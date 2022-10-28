Egypt Speaks

Not Available

Part of James A. Fitzpatrick's People on Parade series, this MGM short takes the viewer to Alexandria, Egypt. With emphasis on the modern nature of the city, the band of the University of Alexandria is showcased while people sit in the courtyard of a new hotel. Soccer is the most popular sport and the two major universities have a total of 20,000 students, including women. The film concludes with songs from the police marching band and the many British traditions held over from an earlier time.