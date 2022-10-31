Egypt: The Story Behind the Revolution

Not Available

Watch as people tell you their reasons for taking to the streets of Egypt to call for freedom and reforms, and what led them to ask for Mubarak's resignation. They also tell you about their experiences during the protest that took 18 days to remove Mubarak from power, and their views on the world's reaction to their stand off. Feel the joy as their hard work pays off when Mubarak steps down after thirty years in power. This documentary is a snapshot of Egyptian people's views about what happened and why.