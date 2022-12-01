Not Available

Located between the warrior kingdom of the Hittites and the powerful empire of Egypt, the ancient city of Qatna was wiped off the face of the earth as it grew too powerful ? its role in the rise of the Egyptian empire lost in the desert sands. Qatna and its many treasures lay hidden from humanity until now. In ten years of archeological digs, the lost city has been rediscovered and a team of international scientists has excavated its long-held secrets. Egypt's Lost Rival unearths the ground breaking discoveries hidden from the world for millennia.