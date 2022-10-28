Not Available

Eh Janam Tumhare Lekhe ~ This life is dedicated to "YOU THE ALMIGHTY" (God). This film is a journey of one man "BHAGAT PURAN SINGH" who treaded a difficult and exhausting path. The journey was made possible by his infinite faith in his mission: the moral values he received from his mother: and courage, vision and determination he received from Guru Granth Sahib. With compassion in his heart he found energy that can move mountains and create miracles. The film is an important chapter in the history of post - partition Punjab.