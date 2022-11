Not Available

Anyone who is keen to capture Berlin’s most original characters on film is bound to end up at Sylvia Heidemann’s door. Sylvia has saved up every penny of her reparation money to appear just once in her life on the silver screen like Greta Garbo. It just so happens that the Viennese filmmaker Andersch and Madame Heidemann are staying at the same hotel and it’s not long before the two strike a bargain.