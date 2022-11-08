إحسان من المدينة المنورة

Not Available

Ahmed Shukairi's visit to Medina takes on a different character, where he tries to explore the great efforts that have been made to develop it while preserving its heritage at the same time, in the documentary "Ihsan from Medina", which is on MBC1. In this work, Al-Shukairi highlights the most important models of charity and creativity in the city, in a tape that tells about this charity by describing the timeline of the expansion in the different ages from the Nabawi period to the present day, highlighting the different things including the city train, the umbrellas in the Haram and the management of the mosque's doors and carpets , And then highlights aspects of charity outside the Haram. The documentary "Ihsan from the City" will be screened on MBC1, Friday, May 17th at 5:45 pm KSA.