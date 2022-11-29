Not Available

    Anshuman Chakraborty has woven an edgy, excitable and intriguing story with his film “Ei Taxi” where he has created a confusion between the conscious and subconscious mind. This contemporary psycho-thriller revolves around a middle-aged stubborn intoxicated taxi driver who don’t put his faith upon deities and a mysterious woman who becomes his passenger in a tricky situation. “Ei Taxi” is a film that will make you sit tight on your couch and wait eagerly for the arcane conclusion. The film projects at the end how the driver’s belief upon supernatural alters and at the same time suggests sybilline predictions on faith and subconscious mind.

