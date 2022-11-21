Eiffel...Aku Jatuh Cinta

Not Available

Eiffel I'm in Love tells the story about a teenage girl, Tita, who led a perfect life. she had a lovely family, a patient boyfriend and 2 best friends who are always by her side. However, her mother was overly protective towards her and she is not allowed to go out. Her life completely changes when her parents good friend and his son, Adit, came from France to stay with them. Adit was very cold to Tita from the start, however, her parents saw him as a reliable man and trust him to take care of their daughter. Things became worse when Adit told Tita that their parents were planning to match make them.