Some unknown castle hire Yamada Rikichi to steal back the secret medicine which was stolen by Dokutake Castle. On the other side, Dokutaka attack and took Fukutomi Shinbei and Kato Danzo’s carrying. Danzou went chasing Dokutake Ninja, while Shinbei run and report the incident to Ninjutsu Academy. And first year ha class went to rescue Danzou after hearing the message.