Not Available

In the German Democratic Republic children played with dollhouses made to resemble the type of life they would one day grow up to have. Now many of these houses can be found for sale on eBay or in collectors’ hands. The dollhouses that survive do so as idealized images of a time and place that no longer exists. Through the words of their past and new owners, Eigenheim looks at the people and memories that once dwelled in these spaces to explore the remnants of a lost world.