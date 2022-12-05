Eigentlich wollte ich Förster werden - Bernd aus Golzow

Not Available

Bernhard Oestreich, called Bernd, son of one of the leaders of the Golzow LPG, did not stay in the countryside, but also turned down the opportunity to graduate from high school in order to study. He should have become a professional soldier. Married with two daughters, Bernd went into big industry, became a laborer and is still as needed today as a foreman at Raffinerie AG Schwedt (Oder) as he once was at VEB Petrolchemisches Kombinat in the days of the GDR. Much has changed in his life, but what has remained is the work in three shifts.