The opening voiceover informs us that Lex (Vince Tañada) is returning to the Philippines from Los Angeles, where things didn’t go exactly as planned. In Manila, he is working for film director Jim (Jun Urbano), writing a script for an independent film. He takes inspiration from the people who live in his building. He is enamored with his neighbor Sabina (Monique Azerreda), who he sees climb into a vehicle owned by a congressman running for reelection. Starting from this one fact, he begins imagining an entire life of intrigue of betrayal that has him returning to his childhood.