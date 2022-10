Not Available

Sarah Prentice has lived in her house for the past two years. Her fear of going outside has crippled her ability to interact with the outside world. She struggles through the everyday processes of life as she has an uncontrollable Obsessive, Compulsive Disorder (OCD). Her life is focused on the simple process of getting ready for work. For the everyday person it is as simple as getting up and getting dressed for Sarah it’s a marathon of emotions.