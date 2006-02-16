Eight Below

In the Antarctic, after an expedition with Dr. Davis McClaren, the sled dog trainer Jerry Shepherd has to leave the polar base with his colleagues due to the proximity of a heavy snow storm. He ties his dogs to be rescued after, but the mission is called-off and the dogs are left alone at their own fortune. For six months, Jerry tries to find a sponsor for a rescue mission.
|Bruce Greenwood
|Davis McClaren
|Moon Bloodgood
|Katie
|Jason Biggs
|Charlie Cooper
|Gerard Plunkett
|Dr. Andy Harrison
|August Schellenberg
|Mindo
|Wendy Crewson
|Eve McClaren
