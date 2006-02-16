2006

Eight Below

  • Adventure
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 16th, 2006

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

In the Antarctic, after an expedition with Dr. Davis McClaren, the sled dog trainer Jerry Shepherd has to leave the polar base with his colleagues due to the proximity of a heavy snow storm. He ties his dogs to be rescued after, but the mission is called-off and the dogs are left alone at their own fortune. For six months, Jerry tries to find a sponsor for a rescue mission.

Cast

Bruce GreenwoodDavis McClaren
Moon BloodgoodKatie
Jason BiggsCharlie Cooper
Gerard PlunkettDr. Andy Harrison
August SchellenbergMindo
Wendy CrewsonEve McClaren

View Full Cast >

Images