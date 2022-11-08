Not Available

Eight Hours Don't Make a Day

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Westdeutscher Rundfunk

Personal quarrels and family disputes were cornerstones of early German drama series. Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s mini-series also centres on a family, although their problems are transposed to society: collective bargaining, union meetings, strikes and the struggle for workers’ participation are reflected in the daily working lives and relationships of a family of toolmakers.

Cast

Gottfried JohnJochen Epp
Hanna SchygullaMarion Andreas
Luise UllrichGrandma
Werner FinckGregor
Irm HermannIrmgard Erlkönig
Wolfgang ZerlettManfred

