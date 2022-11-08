Eight Hours Don't Make a Day

Personal quarrels and family disputes were cornerstones of early German drama series. Rainer Werner Fassbinder’s mini-series also centres on a family, although their problems are transposed to society: collective bargaining, union meetings, strikes and the struggle for workers’ participation are reflected in the daily working lives and relationships of a family of toolmakers.
|Gottfried John
|Jochen Epp
|Hanna Schygulla
|Marion Andreas
|Luise Ullrich
|Grandma
|Werner Finck
|Gregor
|Irm Hermann
|Irmgard Erlkönig
|Wolfgang Zerlett
|Manfred
